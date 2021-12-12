Arionum Achieves Market Capitalization of $79,845.52 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $79,845.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arionum has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,123.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.03 or 0.08137882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00318613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.00908376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075716 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.25 or 0.00399509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00268636 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

