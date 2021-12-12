Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$49.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

Shares of ATZ traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 271,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.16.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

