ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

