Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 715 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 100.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 167.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $810.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

