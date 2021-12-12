Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.59 Million

Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will report $113.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $192.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.19 million to $351.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $637.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 1,075,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,729. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

