Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,239 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 327.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.86 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $159.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

