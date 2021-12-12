Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Takes $107,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

PAA stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

