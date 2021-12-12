Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $597,356.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00343712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007210 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

