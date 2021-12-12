Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.