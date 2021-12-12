Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $275.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.95 and a 1 year high of $279.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

