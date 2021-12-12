Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

