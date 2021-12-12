Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 228,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

