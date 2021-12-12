Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

RNA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,688. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

