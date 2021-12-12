Aware (AWRE) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is one of 381 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aware to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Aware Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Aware has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware’s peers have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aware and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aware Competitors 2487 12666 23479 640 2.57

Aware presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aware and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million -$7.61 million -11.86 Aware Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -39.45

Aware’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aware beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

