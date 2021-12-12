Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 799 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

PM stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

