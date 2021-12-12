Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 432 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $237.10 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.29 and its 200 day moving average is $390.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

