Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 118 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CNXC opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $191.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

