Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.