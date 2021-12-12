Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.41 Million Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $871.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

