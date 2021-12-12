Bank OZK Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Shares of MA stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

