Bank OZK Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank OZK cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.