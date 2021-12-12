Bank OZK Sells 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

