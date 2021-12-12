Bank OZK Takes $612,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

