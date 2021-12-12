Barclays Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.58 ($33.24).

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €29.09 ($32.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.83. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($58.72).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

