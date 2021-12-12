Barclays Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 141.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.