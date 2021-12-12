Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 87.58 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.28.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

