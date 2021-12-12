Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €59.83 ($67.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

