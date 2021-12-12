Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

