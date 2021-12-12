Beer Money Hits Market Cap of $367,957.07 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $367,957.07 and approximately $14,060.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

