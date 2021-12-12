Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $63.09 and a one year high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

