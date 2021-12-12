Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $5.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.57 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 196,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of -0.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

