BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $105,092.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $11.47 million and $105,092.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00173863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.65 or 0.00530603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

