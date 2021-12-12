Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.26 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $95.26 billion and approximately $1.34 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $571.07 or 0.01131233 BTC on exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
