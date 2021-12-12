Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.20 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIREF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

