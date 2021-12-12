Bismuth Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Bismuth has a market cap of $5.10 million and $382.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003522 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,175,586 coins and its circulating supply is 23,038,089 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

