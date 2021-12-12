Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Achieves $60,141.37 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $60,141.37 and $25.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

