Bitcoin Private Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $1,483.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00337862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00135134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00088869 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

