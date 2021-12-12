BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $582.33 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $582.33 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009222 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002551 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

