BitTube Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,837.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.67 or 0.00397959 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,666,071 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

