Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $311.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.64 million and the lowest is $296.70 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $948.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 2,027,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,839. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

