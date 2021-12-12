Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,971,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of AZPN opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

