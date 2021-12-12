Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

