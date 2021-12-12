Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

