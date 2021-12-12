Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $264.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.