Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after buying an additional 523,639 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in US Foods by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after buying an additional 799,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,372,000 after buying an additional 470,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $32.70 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

