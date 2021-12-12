B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.62) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.62) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.60 ($7.90).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.49) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 848.53 ($11.25). The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 606.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 578.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

