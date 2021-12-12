Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $113.73 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $113.73 million and $4.59 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00276982 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000190 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.