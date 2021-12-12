Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $161.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

