Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

