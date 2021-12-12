Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Up to $44.70

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $46.52. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 1,888 shares.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

