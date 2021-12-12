Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Gap Up to $44.70

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.70, but opened at $46.52. Bottomline Technologies (de) shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 1,888 shares.
EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
